A couple from Kalama avoided injury in a three-car crash that happened yesterday afternoon on I-205 in Vancouver. State Troopers say that the crash took place at about 5:30 yesterday afternoon, at the merge of I-205 and SR 500 in Vancouver. They say that David Cook, 64, of Vancouver was coming onto I-205 from SR 500, and apparently lost control on the wet freeway. Cook skidded sideways onto I-205, where he was hit broadside by Kenneth Lowe, 51, of Kalama. Those two cars skidded toward the shoulder, where they were hit by a third car, driven by Mary Kay Sosa, 55, of Ridgefield. Cook was the only one injured in the crash, and he was taken to Southwest Washington Medical Center for treatment. Troopers also say that Cook was impaired at the time of the crash, so DUI charges are pending.