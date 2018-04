If you’re looking for something to do with the kids today, you’re invited to enjoy “Spring Break at the Vault” in Castle Rock today. This is scheduled to run from 11 am until noon today at Vault Books and Brew in downtown Castle Rock, with outdoors-themed stories that will be read aloud, the kids can create a Mount St. Helens-inspired shrink-plastic charm, ice cream will be served, and they’ll have other refreshments. Vault Books and Brew is located at 20 Cowlitz Street West in downtown Castle Rock.