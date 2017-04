The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports that Levi Christopher Wollstenhulme, 18, of Rainier died Wednesday night in a rollover crash near Vernonia. They say that Woolstenhulme was a passenger in a car that went off of the road in the area of Mist Drive and Pebble Creek Road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17 year-old female driver and another 17 year-old female passengers were also injured in the crash, and were taken the hospital. Their injuries are said to be “non-life-threatening.” Names have not been released, and their conditions have not been updated. Deputies say that speed appears to have been a factor, but driver impairment was not an issue. The crash investigation continues.