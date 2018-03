Local veterans are invited to the Veterans Job Fair that’s happening today in Kelso. This will run from noon until 2 pm at WorkSource Cowlitz/Wahkiakum, located at 305 South Pacific Avenue, Suite B in downtown Kelso. You’re advised to dress professionally, bring copies of your resume and be ready to meet with company representatives, which will be on hand at this event. Organizers say that a variety of industries will be represented, including booths from Aerotech, RiverCities Transit, Koelsch Senior Communities, Apple Dental and more. All area veterans are invited to attend; call 360-578-4248 to learn more.