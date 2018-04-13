Authorities in Wahkiakum County are releasing the name of the woman who jumped off of the ferry “Oscar B” last weekend. The incident happened last Friday evening at about 9:30 pm; the Coast Guard says that the crew aboard the Oscar B watched as Barbara Cole, 51, reported to be from the Goldendale area, walked off of the bow of the ferry, and disappeared into the river. The Coast Guard sent a helicopter from Astoria, and they helped to find and recover Cole at about 10 pm. She was flown to a hospital in Astoria, but she did not survive. The death is now being classified as an “unassisted suicide.” The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s office currently has custody of Cole’s vehicle.