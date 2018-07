The State Patrol is releasing the name of the man that was killed last Thursday night in a car-versus-bicycle collision at 46th and Ocean Beach Highway. WSP now reports that Michael Day, 55, of Longview was hit and killed shortly after 11 last Thursday night, as Day was crossing Ocean Beach Highway. Austin Dumont-Gerber, 21, was heading west, and apparently hit Day as he was crossing the road. Dumont-Gerber stopped and attempted CPR, without success. Day was declared dead at the scene. The crash investigation is continuing; no charges have been announced as of yet.