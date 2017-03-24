County Coroner Tim Davidson says that he got a tremendous response after putting out a public appeal for help in identifying the woman that was hit and killed on the southbound freeway on Wednesday, reporting that the victim is Kaycie Marie O’Reilly, 21, a Kelso resident. Davidson says that O’Reilly died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, but the manner of her death is still “undetermined,” as the investigation is still open. O’Reilly was killed just before 5 pm on Wednesday morning, hit while in the left lane of the freeway near Carrolls Bluff. It’s reported that O’Reilly struggled with addiction and mental health problems, and had an extensive history with local law enforcement. The State Patrol says that the driver that was involved will most likely NOT face any charges, as the collision was “unavoidable.” Memorial services are pending.