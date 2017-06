The victim in Saturday’s fatal train collision in Kelso is now identified as Kathleen Maxwell Stone, 52, of Kelso. The Cowlitz County Coroner confirms that Stone died at about 9:30 pm on Saturday, after being hit by a northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train. An autopsy confirms that Stone died from blunt force trauma, after being hit by the train in the area of the Peter Crawford Bridge, where it crosses the railroad tracks. Stone was a local resident, having graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1983, and eventually becoming a registered nurse. Family members say that Stone had recently fallen on some hard times, and was homeless at the time of her death. Family members now have a GoFundMe account going, looking to raise money to help pay for her headstone. Memorial services are pending.