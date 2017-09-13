While the investigation into the death is continuing, the Cowlitz County Coroner is releasing the name of the man that was killed Monday morning, after being hit by a train just north of the Peter Crawford Bridge. The victim is now being identified at Kevlar Smith Wesson, 47, of Everett. Coroner Tim Davidson says that Wesson the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, with multiple blunt force bodily injuries. The manner of death is “undetermined,” but it’s noted that the train video shows Wesson standing in the middle of the tracks just prior to the collision. It’s not known at this time if this was a suicide or an accident. It’s noted that Wesson had recent contact with law enforcement, arrested late last month in Woodland on a trespassing charges; he was released from the jail several days later. Toxicology samples have been submitted for testing, and should be back in six to eight weeks.