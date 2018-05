Today is the deadline for entries in the Cowlitz Clean Waters 2018 “Solutions to Stormwater Pollution” Student Video Contest. This is a first-time event, asking for kids to produce 30-second public service announcements, promoting behavior changes that address stormwater pollution and cleaning up the waters of Cowlitz County. The grand prize winner will get a $500 Amazon gift card, along with smaller prizes for second and third. Call 360-577-3323 for more information on submitting an entry.