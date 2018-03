You can get the latest on the Yellowstone Supervolcano while also enjoying some great local beers this evening, as the Mount St. Helens Institute brings the “Brews and Views” lecture series to Ashtown Brewing in Longview. Dan Dzurisen with the Cascades Volcano Observatory and the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory will be coming into the brewery on Hudson Street in Longview, talking about the seismic history of the huge caldera, along with current measurements and developments. The doors will open at 5:30 pm, and the program is scheduled to start at 6:30. This is a 21-and-over event; donations will be accepted at the door.