Longview Police say that they had to battle and pepper-spray a suspect yesterday morning at a home in the 3300 block of Virginia Way. Just before 8 yesterday morning, a woman called 911, reporting that a man had thrown a stick at her car; she claims that the man was chasing her car, hitting it with a branch. A Longview Officer responded, and he reported getting into a fight with the suspect. The Officer also said that he was able to use his pepper-spray on the suspect, and then was eventually able to subdue him. The as-yet unidentified male was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment, then he was booked into the jail. The investigation is continuing.