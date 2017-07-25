You can look over the state of school buildings in the Longview School District in a series of “virtual tours” that will start today, and will run through next Tuesday. These tours are connected to the 121 million-dollar bond request that the Longview School District is putting on the November ballot, and will highlight the structural and educational issues that the district is dealing with in each building. Superintendent Dan Zorn will lead each tour on Facebook Live, walking viewers through each building without having them travel to each site. These tours are being called “Lunchtime Live with Dan Zorn,” with each tour beginning at noon. Today will feature the virtual tour of Northlake Elementary School, followed by Olympic Elementary on Friday, the 28th, Mint Valley Elementary on Monday, the 31st, and the Broadway Preschool Center on Tuesday, August 1st. If you’re unable to “attend” the live tour, the district will be posting links to the video on their Facebook page.