Senators in Washington, Alaska and Hawaii are putting forward a bill that would help to improve and coordinate volcano and earthquake monitoring on the west coast. Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are backing a bill that would connect the volcano monitoring stations in the Cascades, Alaska and Hawaii, and would also create a 24-hour Volcano Watch Office, to provide round-the-clock situational awareness regarding active volcanoes in the United States. A release from the Senate Energy Committee claims that the Alaska Volcano Observatory has been underfunded for years, while being one of the busiest observatories in the world. Active volcanoes are also being monitored in the Cascades, and in Hawaii. This bill is in its early stages, and hasn’t yet been scheduled for any hearings.