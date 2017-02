If a climb of Mount St. Helens is on this year’s entertainment list, today is the first day that you can purchase permits that will allow you to go to the crater rim. The permits are required year-round for anyone that plans to go above the 4,800-foot-level on the mountain; they go on sale at 9 am today, at a cost of $22 apiece. People who are planning to go up the mountain between April 1st and October 31st are required to get those permits in advance, due to the high demand. There are also volume limits; between Apri1 1st and May 14th, 500 permits are available each day; between May 15th and October 31st, only 100 permits are available each day. Outside of these times, permits are available at the Climber’s Register. Get more information from the Mount St. Helens Institute; go to their web page at mshinstitute.org.