After more than four decades of service in the Wahkiakum County Auditor’s Office, Diane Tischer is retiring. Tischer first started with Wahkiakum County when she was 23 years old, and served for 28 years as the Wahkiakum County Auditor. Tischer tells the Wahkiakum County Eagle that she was just looking for a job when she first got hired, but then she learned that she was doing a public service. Over the years, Tischer and her husband have helped to run a number of fundraising efforts, including the funding for a skateboard park, also leading the Rods and Reels scholarship program. Nicci Bergseng has been appointed to fill the remainder of Tischer’s current term; the position will also be on the ballot in November of this year.