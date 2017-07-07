A ban on outdoor burning goes into effect in Wahkiakum County at 12:01 tomorrow morning. County officials say that all land-clearing, residential and forest management burning will be prohibited until further notice. This ban does not cover federally-managed lands in Wahkiakum County; they also say that recreational campfires are still allowed in improved firepits in designated campgrounds. Campfires are also allowed on private lands, if those fires are in approved firepits, and if the fires are managed under the local restrictions. Get more information on fire restrictions by contacting the Department of Natural Resources, or call 1-800-323-BURN.