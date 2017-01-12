Wahkiakum County officials have a message for Clark County officials who are proposing that smaller counties in Washington “consolidate,” and that message is pretty much “Hell, no!” The suggestion is that combining smaller counties with larger counties would help to improve efficiency and cut costs for taxpayers, suggesting that Wahkiakum County could be merged with Cowlitz County, and Pacific County with Grays Harbor County. This plan actually suggests ten “mergers,” but officials in Wahkiakum County are dead set against it. County Commissioner Dan Cothren says that citizens would lose services, and that county services would be “too far away” for citizens in Wahkiakum County. It’s reported that 18th District Senator Ann Rivers plans to introduce a consolidation bill at this year’s legislative session; the people behind the idea are also pushing for a constitutional amendment that would require counties with a population of less than 25 thousand to merge with a neighboring county.