The Wahkiakum School Board is gearing up for the hiring process, after current School Superintendent Bob Garrett announced last week that he is resigning at the end of June in 2018. Garrett has been with Wahkiakum Schools for 23 years; he resigned at a special board meeting that was held last week, saying that he continues to love his work, and he appreciates the opportunity to work in Wahkiakum Schools. The district plans to work with ESD 112 on the search process.