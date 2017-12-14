You’re helping out the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties when you stop off for your morning Joe today, as local coffee shops participate in the 3rd annual “Wake Up for United Way.” Coffee shops and stands all around the area are donating a portion are donating a portion of today’s proceeds to the United Way and its 24 member agencies. The Dutch Brothers locations in Longview and Kelso are participating, along with the Red Leaf coffee shops in Longview, Kelso and Woodland. Kalama Koffee is also taking part, along with Vault Books and Brew in Castle Rock, and Julie’s Java in Cathlamet. The proceeds from today’s event will benefit the local United Way and its 24 member agencies.