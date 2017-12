They didn’t collect quite as much as last year, but those involved in last Saturday’s Walk-&-Knock Food Drive say that the event was a huge success. Volunteers helped to gather nearly 31,000 pounds of food, along with a large amount of cash donations. Last year, they collected nearly 38,000 pounds of food, along with $14,000 in cash. Additional donations are expected through this week, adding to the final totals. Even with the rain and the cold, more than 150 volunteers helped out with collecting this year’s donations. If you would still like to help out, bring your donations to the Lower Columbia CAP offices, located at 1526 Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. Call 360-425-3430 to learn more.