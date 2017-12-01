It’s time once again for the Walk & Knock Food Drive, the largest one-day food collection event in the local area. About 150 volunteers are expected to hit the streets tomorrow morning, collecting donations of non-perishable food for local food banks, along with cash donations. Especially needed are donations of canned tuna, meats and other protein items, canned vegetables, baby food, pasta, and similar items. Personal items like toiletries, diapers, tooth brushes and other hygiene items are also highly appreciated. Walk and Knock donation bags were distributed earlier this week, along with envelopes that you can use for your checks or other monetary donations. You’re asked to have your donations out on your doorstep by 9 am tomorrow, and the volunteers will come by and pick them up. Donations can also be dropped off at the Help Food Warehouse, located behind the main Lower Columbia CAP offices at 1526 Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. Organizers are hopeful that they can top last year’s totals of 38,000 pounds of food, and nearly $14,000 in cash.