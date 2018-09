Debra Gardner is suddenly unopposed as she runs for the position of Cowlitz County Treasurer. Karen Walker, who had filed to run as a Republican, had filed to run for the job that Kathy Hanks is vacating, getting into the General Election to run against Gardner. As he’s setting up a series of candidate forums, Longview City Council member Ken Botero announced yesterday that the forum coming up on Tuesday, the 18th will now be a question-and-answer session with Gardner. He says that Walker called and said that she was dropping out of the race, and not be attending. She has not responded to calls for comment on the withdrawal. The schedule for next Tuesday’s forums now looks like this: Current Sheriff Mark Nelson and Sergeant Brad Thurman will take part in a forum at 7 pm, followed by the Q&A with Gardner at 8 pm. Both forums are being held at Canterbury Park, located at 1335 Third Avenue in Longview. A forum that had been planned with Gardner and Walker for Wednesday, the 19th is being cancelled.