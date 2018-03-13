The Longview School District is working to get out ahead of the rumor mill, as students across the country plan to walk out of class on Wednesday, protesting gun violence in schools across the country. Longview Schools have been working to communicate with parents and staff, letting them know that this is a student-created event, and is not sanctioned by the district. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that school will be conducted normally on Wednesday, but they’re also not going to try and intervene. Zorn says that classes in all schools will proceed normally on Wednesday; students will not be prevented from taking part in the walkout, but those that do will be charged with an unexcused absence. Zorn says that the district is adamant in describing its position as “neutral,” neither supporting nor opposing this student action. This Wednesday morning, students across the country are planning to walk out at 9:43 am, protesting gun violence in the schools. A 17-minute “moment of silence” is also planned, in memory of the 17 students that were killed in Florida. It’s also emphasized that this event is completely separate from the upcoming “March for Our Lives,” which is being set up for Saturday, March 24th.