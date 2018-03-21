Authorities say that 67 year-old Douglas Paul Pflugradt of Mattawa walked away from a plane crash that happened yesterday afternoon on Wallace Island near Clatskanie. Oregon State Police report getting their first calls about the crash at about 1:30 yesterday afternoon, hearing that a small plane had crashed in the water on a sand bar. The Coast Guard was already in the air, responding to a report of a possible jumper on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. They diverted to the crash site, where they found Pflugradt standing next to the plane. Pflugradt says that he was trying to land on the sand bar, caught a wheel, and then the Kit Fox Super Sport flipped onto its top. Pflugradt was taken to Pearson Airpark in Vancouver, where he was checked over and then was released. The Coast Guard returned to the island, where they helped to make sure that the plane wouldn’t leak fuel or oil into the water. The plane remains on the island; Oregon State Police are helping to coordinate recovery of the aircraft.