Longview Police are now going over security videos from the 7th Avenue Walmart store, to see if the suspect in a construction site burglary can be identified. A few minutes after 9 last night, a break-in to the construction trailer being used by the people working on store remodel was reported. Tools and computer equipment was stolen, with the theft happening sometime between 4:30 and 9 pm. So far, no suspects have been identified.