New 19th-District Representative Jim Walsh now has his committee assignments. The Republican from Grays Harbor County has been named to the House Local Government Committee, the House Capital Budget Committee, and the House Business and Financial Services Committee. The Republican from Aberdeen will have an office in room 428 of the John L. O’Brien Building on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia, and his phone number is 360-786-7806. The 2017 Legislative session opens on January 9th, and is scheduled to run through April 23rd.