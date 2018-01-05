As current Washington State Republican Party Chair Susan Hutchison announces her departure, 19th District Representative Jim Walsh of Aberdeen says that he’s not a candidate for the position. Earlier this week, the 63 year-old former Seattle newswoman announced that she’s resigning the position at GOP Party Chair for Washington. Hutchison hasn’t said yet what she plans to do afterward, but there’s talk that she’s being considered for a job with the current presidential administration, possibly as an ambassador or a similar post. Hutchison was first appointed to be State Republican Party Chair in 2013, chosen over Walsh and several other candidates. She was re-elected to the position twice after that, in 2015 and last year. When questioned about the post by media in the Aberdeen area, Walsh said that he is not a candidate, and he’s not sure who might be considered as a replacement. The Washington Republican party will meet on January 20th in Moses Lake, and a new state party chair will be elected at that meeting.