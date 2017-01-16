Longview Police picked up two people on fugitive warrants on Friday, as detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of 7th Avenue in Longview. During this event, officers contacted Ana Marissa Oliver, 30, and David Allen Lambert, 52, both of Kelso. Officers say that it took some time to confirm Oliver’s identity, and when they did, they found a fugitive warrant, with $15,000 bail. They also say that Lambert had two outstanding no-bail Contempt of Court warrants. Both are now being held in the Cowlitz County Jail, as the investigation continues.