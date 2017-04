Brendan Kyle Dahl is under arrest after a car chase and a crash that happened yesterday morning in Kelso. Kelso Police reported spotting Dahl driving near Northwest 2nd and West Main just after 7 yesterday morning. They say that Dahl sped off after spotting police, driving at 70 miles an hour before he crashed into a patrol car near 5th and Lincoln. He was arrested at gunpoint, and is now being held on a Department of Corrections warrant, along with new charges of reckless driving and driving while suspended. Bail totals $1,500.