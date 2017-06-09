A citizen’s tip helped to lead to the arrest of several people that were wanted on warrants, all found inside of a house in Longview. Yesterday evening, the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit reported getting a tip that several people who were wanted on warrants were gathered at a house in the 200 block of 22nd Avenue. Uniformed officers went to the house at about 8:45 last night, knocked on the door, and asked for everyone to step outside. Five people were eventually taken into custody; Johnathan T. Wilson was booked on a Department of Corrections warrant and a contempt of court warrant. Dewayne K. Washington was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, while Angelique M. Lane is being held on two counts of contempt of court. Terry L. Swagerty is now being held for two counts of failure to appear in court; Jeannette K. Williamson was also arrested. All were booked into the Cowlitz County Jail; Williamson is free after posting bail.