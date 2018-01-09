An alert is going out for residents of Columbia County, as phone scammers are targeting local residents. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that the scammers are “blanketing” the county with phone calls, with the scammers trying to scare people into giving them money. The callers pose as local law enforcement, telling their intended victim that they have an outstanding warrant, and that they have to immediately pay up or they will go to jail. The callers instruct the victims to purchase Trans Union, Green Dot or other pre-paid cards, and then give them the codes over the phone. The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that law enforcement agencies will NEVER call you to tell you that you have a warrant, nor will they ask for money over the phone. They also say that there won’t be any warrants for “missing jury duty.” If you get one of these calls, you’re advised to hang up right away.