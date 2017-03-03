An investigation is under way in Clatsop County, following Wednesday’s death of Ronald Boudreau, 66, of Warrenton. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says that Boudreau was found dead in his home last Wednesday afternoon, and they say that the death is “suspicious in nature.” Detectives are now asking to speak with anyone who had contact with Boudreau over the past few days; they’re also working to find Boudreau’s nephew, Christopher Eric Johns, 45, of Astoria. Investigators say that it’s possible that Johns could be responsible for Boudreau’s death. If you know where Christopher Johns might be, you’re advised to contact local law enforcement immediately. If you have information on this case, you can also call the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office at 503-325-2061.