Kirk Richard Cazee, 55, of Warrenton is under arrest, accused of being a “Peeping Tom” that has been reported in the Surf Pines area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says that there have been at least nine reports of a “peeping tom” in the gated Surf Pines community since January of last year. Deputies say that they got a break in the case after someone installed a security camera, and was able to capture images of the suspect. Based on that evidence, Cazee was arrested in February. No charges were brought at that time, but the investigation continued, with additional evidence gathered. That includes information that Cazee was allegedly been taking pictures and was recording local teenage girls in their bedrooms. Based on this evidence, Cazee was arrested last Friday, and is now being held on 47 separate counts for invasion of personal privacy, using a child in a sexually explicit display, encouraging child sex abuse, criminal trespass and stalking. The investigation is continuing.
Warrenton Peeping Tom
Posted on 11th April 2017 at 09:09
