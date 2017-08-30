More than 50 men and women are expected to be at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet this morning, getting ready to get out on the Columbia River in the third annual Warriors and Widows Salmon Derby. Bob Roche with the VFW says that it’s believed that this is the only salmon derby of its type in the US, specifically for men and women who have been injured while serving the country. 29 boats and skippers are donating time, equipment and guiding expertise for the derby, which is also being expanded to two days this year. This could be the first time to go salmon fishing for some participants, and will definitely be an experience for many who have never seen a large Chinook. A salmon dinner and an awards ceremony is planned after today’s trip; tomorrow, it’s more fishing and a pizza party. Roche says that this salmon derby is how Cathlamet says “thank you” to the men and women who have made these sacrifices on behalf of their country. Organizers are hopeful that these type of events will start happening around the country.