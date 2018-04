Longview Police are looking into an assault reported last night, where a man was injured after being hit in the head. The incident was reported just after 10 pm, in the 3100 block of Washington Way. The 911 caller reported that the victim was on the ground, bleeding from the head after being hit with a metal bat or something similar. Those on the scene say that the suspect is a Hispanic male, who took off in a silver or gray Jeep Cherokee, driven by a heavy-set Hispanic woman. The victim was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment, while the effort to find the suspect is continuing.