Longview Police continue to investigate a car-versus-motorcycle crash that happened yesterday afternoon on Washington Way. Just after 3 pm, officers and aid crews were called to 33rd and Washington Way, where a car and a motorcycle had collided. They say that the bike rider was injured in the collision; those on the scene say that an arm was broken, with a bone sticking out. The rider may also have suffered a leg injury. That person went to St. John Medical Center as a “modified trauma” case. Other details have not been released.