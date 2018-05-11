A woman is being charged with DUI after a car crash that happened last night in the 800 block of Washington Way. Around 9:10 pm, it was reported that a car had hit a tree, and at least one person might be hurt. Witnesses say that the car was traveling backwards at a high rate of speed when it a rail next to a seating area at the Office 842 lounge, then hit the tree and a table. The female driver got out on her own, but a male passenger was seen holding his head. One person in the seating area was also hit, but was uninjured. Initial breath tests show that the drive had a blood alcohol level of .117, above the legal limit. Both occupants were taken to St. John Medical Center, where police got a search warrant to get a blood sample. The driver was cited for DUI, and then was released. Names have not yet been released.