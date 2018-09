No one was hurt when a Waste Control truck lost control yesterday morning on Cloverdale Road near Kalama, rolling over at 9:40 yesterday morning. This was reported in the 1300 block of Cloverdale Road; local residents reported hearing the crash. They also say that there was a small fire as they helped to get the 30 year-old male driver out of the wreck. Residents used their own fire extinguisher to keep that fire under control; it’s suspected that the fire was caused by overheated brakes. Cloverdale was shut down for several hours as Carl’s brought two large tow trucks in to get the truck back on its wheels and then get it out of the area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with the State Patrol also getting involved.