Several local wastewater treatment facilities are being honored by the State of Washington for excellence in their operations. The water treatment facilities for the City of Castle Rock, the City of Kalama, the Port of Kalama and the Town of Cathlamet are being presented with Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance Awards; this is actually the fifth consecutive year for the Port of Kalama to receive this award. 111 water treatment systems across the state were honored for operational excellence.