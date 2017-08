The City of Longview has water line flushing planned for this evening, working in the area between 30th Avenue and Coal Creek Road, north of Ocean Beach Highway. Work will start this morning at 8 am, and they should be done by 2 pm. Advisory signs will be posted; you’re advised to refrain from using water while the water main flushing is being done, and be sure to flush the pipes in your house before you use that water.