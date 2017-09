The City of Longview is flushing the water mains in “Area #4” this evening, which is the area between 15th Avenue, Ocean Beach Highway and Lake Sacajawea, starting at 7 pm and going until 11 pm tonight. Advisory signs will be posted in the work area. You’re asked to refrain from using water while the flushing is being done, and then flush your own pipes before using the water for cooking or cleaning.