The Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District plans to do some water system flushing, starting today and going through June 14th. Beacon Hill officials say that their utility crew will be flushing mains in the Columbia Heights area, working between Parkview Drive to Freddie Lane. All of the streets in between will be affected, except Nevada Drive and Justin Place. Work will start at 8 am, and will go until 5 pm each day. Advisory signs will be posted; be aware that this flushing could stir up sediment that could enter home plumbing. You’re advised to avoid water use while this work is going on, and be sure to flush your own plumbing after the work is done. Contact the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District at 360-636-3860 if you have questions.