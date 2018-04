A water line replacement project on Nichols Boulevard starts today, and should affect traffic next to Lake Sacajawea for the next two months. The work is planned between 21st and 24th Avenues, with street closures going up today in that area. Starting this morning, 21st Avenue south of Nichols will be closed; that area is being used as a staging area, and they will also start construction on the south side of Nichols. Detours will be posted. The parking lane on Nichols will be closed, along with the sidewalk. Pedestrians will be detoured to Cypress Street. There will also be intermittent alley closures between 21st and 24th Avenues, with local access maintained off of Cypress. Right now, the completion date is projected to be June 20th. All sidewalks, streets and parking lanes should be re-opened by that time. Call the City of Longview at 360-442-5215 to learn more.