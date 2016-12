The City of Kelso now reports that yesterday morning’s mudslide that blocked a portion of Minor Road was caused by a water main break. The slide was reported at about 4:30 yesterday morning, with a portion of the northbound roadway blocked by mud, and “a lot of water” coming over the road. City crews responded, and found that a water main above the roadway had cracked, knocking water service out to several homes in that area. Repairs were complete around noon, and water service was fully restored by early afternoon. City officials believe that earth movement led to the break of the main, which they say is about 50 years old.