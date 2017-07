It was a pretty spectacular show yesterday afternoon in the area of South 12th Avenue and Coweeman Lane, as a water main break sent water shooting into the air. The break was first reported at about 12:30 pm, and then photos of the geyser started going up on social media at about 1 pm yesterday. Water was shooting at least 30 feet into the air. There are reports that someone was doing some drilling, and hit the main by mistake. The intersection at South 12th and Coweeman Lane was shut down for several hours as repairs were made. Water service in the 900 block of South 12th was also disrupted. It’s not yet known who will be paying the cost of repairs.