The City of Woodland says that its Ranney Well has been repaired and recharged, so they’re lifting water use restrictions across the system. Last week, the city advised water system customers to curtail water use, due to a “low-flow situation” in the Ranney Wall pumphouse. They say contractors were brought in, and they were able to fix the problem. Restrictions were kept in place over the weekend, to make sure that the repairs were complete. Even after the repairs, the City of Woodland is still asking customers to conserve water until water flows are completely back to normal.