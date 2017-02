If you have always wanted to paint, there’s a Beginning Watercolor Class that’s starting this evening at the Longview Public Library. This class is open to adults and older teens, and will continue each Wednesday evening through February. The class will cover basic materials and techniques, along with artistic approaches as students work on their own original works. Supplies will be provided, and while this class is geared to beginners, painters of all skill levels are welcome. The class is free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call 442-5300 to register, and for more information.