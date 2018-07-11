Entry-level operators are needed at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill at Wauna, so the company is holding a “Hiring Event” today, going from 10 am until 2 pm. Company officials say that this will be a “temp-to-hire position,” and the persons hired will need to have the ability to start within two weeks. Would-be workers will need to have a high school diploma or a GED, the ability to work 12-hour shifts, you’ll need to be able to lift 50 pounds, and the capacity to work with machinery. You can call 404-652-5444 to set up an appointment, but walk-ins will also be welcome.
Wauna Hiring Event
Posted on 11th July 2018 at 08:27
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta