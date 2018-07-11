Entry-level operators are needed at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill at Wauna, so the company is holding a “Hiring Event” today, going from 10 am until 2 pm. Company officials say that this will be a “temp-to-hire position,” and the persons hired will need to have the ability to start within two weeks. Would-be workers will need to have a high school diploma or a GED, the ability to work 12-hour shifts, you’ll need to be able to lift 50 pounds, and the capacity to work with machinery. You can call 404-652-5444 to set up an appointment, but walk-ins will also be welcome.