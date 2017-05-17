We got our first look at what new wayfinding signs in Kelso and Longview might look like, as both cities continues on with the project to improve signage inside the city limits. Tom Beckwith with the Beckwith Consulting Group made last night’s presentation, where he says that the signs are important to people from outside of the area. In last night’s presentation, Beckwith showed mockups of wayfinding road signs that could go up in the city; Beckwith’s group is proposing four main types of signs; Gateway, Wayfinding, Trail Signs and Directories. Beckwith says that the signs would have an image of Kelso’s iconic Scotsman, done in the city’s colors, and also containing Kelso’s official tartan. It’s estimated that it would cost about 73-thousand-500 dollars to place 52 signs all around the city, but Beckwith suggests doing a “Phase 1” to start, placing signs at key locations, to see if they are the right size, have the right information, and are accepted by the public. The signs would be paid for through the “Big Idea” funds that each city has. Last night’s presentation was for information only; a similar presentation is planned in front of the Longview City Council this Thursday evening.