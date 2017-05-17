We got our first look at what new wayfinding signs in Kelso and Longview might look like, as both cities continues on with the project to improve signage inside the city limits. Tom Beckwith with the Beckwith Consulting Group made last night’s presentation, where he says that the signs are important to people from outside of the area. In last night’s presentation, Beckwith showed mockups of wayfinding road signs that could go up in the city; Beckwith’s group is proposing four main types of signs; Gateway, Wayfinding, Trail Signs and Directories. Beckwith says that the signs would have an image of Kelso’s iconic Scotsman, done in the city’s colors, and also containing Kelso’s official tartan. It’s estimated that it would cost about 73-thousand-500 dollars to place 52 signs all around the city, but Beckwith suggests doing a “Phase 1” to start, placing signs at key locations, to see if they are the right size, have the right information, and are accepted by the public. The signs would be paid for through the “Big Idea” funds that each city has. Last night’s presentation was for information only; a similar presentation is planned in front of the Longview City Council this Thursday evening.
Wayfinding Signs
Posted on 17th May 2017 at 08:46
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta